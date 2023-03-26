During Earth Hour, Delhi saves 279 Megawatt of electricity

According to discom officials, Delhi saved 279 MW of electricity during ‘Earth Hour,’ when electric appliances were turned off across the city from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Saturday. They claimed that during last year’s Earth Hour, 171 Megawatt of power was saved. According to a business spokeswoman, 178 MW of power was saved in the territories served by BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) customers successfully saved 15 MW during Earth Hour 2023, according to a discom spokeswoman.

Statistics for power saved in the Delhi Cantt and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas were not available. Earth Hour is one of the World Wildlife Fund’s greatest global grassroots efforts for raising awareness about climate change issues. The event raises awareness about natural resource conservation and draws attention to the Earth’s precarious state.