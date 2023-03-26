Etihad Airways to resume flights to this Indian city

Abu Dhabi: National air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has decided to resume flight services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi. The airline will operate daily flights connecting these cities. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A320 aircraft for the service. The aircraft offers eight seats in business class and 150 in economy class.

With the recommencement of services to Kolkata, Etihad will now fly to 14 destinations across the region — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives. The aircraft will depart Abu Dhabi at 9.10 pm local time, and land in Kolkata at 3.30 am. It will take off from Kolkata at 4.35 am, and reach the UAE capital at 8.15 am local time.

Last week, low-cost carrier Air Arabia launched its services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi, flying three days a week. It is also operating an Airbus A320.