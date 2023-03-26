Huawei launches MatePad 11 (2023): Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched new tablet named Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) in China. The 6GB RAM + 128GB of inbuilt storage of Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,700) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The device is currently available in China in either Obsidian Black, Island Blue, Crystal White, or Streamer Purple colours.

The new tablet sports an 11-inch (2560×1600 pixels) LCD screen, with an aspect ratio of 16:10, and 275ppi pixel density. The display offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and runs on HarmonyOS 3.1 out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging.

The tablet houses quad speakers with Huawei Histen 8.0 support. It also features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C.