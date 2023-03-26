India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K near completion

The country’s first cable-stayed railway bridge will be completed on the Anji River in Jammu and Kashmir by May 2023. In appearance, it will resemble Mumbai’s Worli-Bandra sea link. The Anji bridge is being built in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district as part of Indian Railways’ most difficult Udampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link (USBRL) Project. The bridge is approximately 80 kilometers from Jammu. On the Srinagar end, the majority of the bridge work was completed, including the Main Pylon with a 40-meter-deep Hybrid base, Central Embankment, and Ancillary Viaduct. The bridge’s total length is 725.5 meters. The bridge has been broken into four sections to facilitate construction and to accommodate common site constraints. The Bridge was built to withstand severe storms with high winds. The design wind speed taken into account is 213 Kmph. A cutting-edge tower crane (imported from Spain) with a capacity of 40 tones and an extensible height of up to 205 meters is being utilized to enhance building activities at heights of up to 193 meters. The Bridge will also include an integrated monitoring system with several sensors put at various positions across the bridge.