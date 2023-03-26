Justice Diwaker will be sworn in as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court

On Sunday, Justice Pritinker Diwaker will be sworn in as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office to him. In a March 24 announcement, President Droupadi Murmu named Judge Diwaker as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, with effect from the date he takes possession of his position. Justice Diwaker had previously served as the court’s acting chief justice. Justice Diwaker graduated from Durgawati University in Jabalpur on November 22, 1961. In 1984, he was admitted to the bar as an advocate. He has worked on constitutional, civil, and criminal cases throughout his professional career. He has served as a standing counsel for companies such as SAIL, SBI, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI.

In January 2005, the High Court of Chhattisgarh appointed him as a senior counsel. He served on the Madhya Pradesh State Bar Council for seven years and the Chhattisgarh State Bar Council for five years. On March 31, 2009, he was appointed as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court. On October 3, 2018, he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court and named interim chief justice on February 13, 2023.