Nokia launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched a new budget smartphone named ‘Nokia C12 Pro’ in the Indian markets. The 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,999 and the 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant is available for Rs. 7,499. Both variants of the smartphone support up to 2GB of virtual RAM. The device is available in 3 colours – light mint, charcoal, and dark cyan.

The dual SIM smartphone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC and runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box. Nokia will provide 2 years of regular security patches and 12 months of replacement guarantee for the handset.

The device features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Nokia C12 Pro sports an 8-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera.