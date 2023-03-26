Nothing launches new truly wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nothing, the UK brand backed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has finally launched its second audio product, the Nothing Ear 2. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. In the US, the earphones have a price tag of $149, while in the European markets, they will cost EUR 129. They will go on sale in the country via Flipkart, Myntra and various offline retail stores starting March 28 at 12:00pm IST.

Nothing Ear 2 come with a transparent dual-chamber design. They are powered by the company’s 11.6mm customised drivers and each earpiece houses three AI-backed microphones. The in-ear earphones come with active noise cancellation and the feature is claimed to eliminate background and surrounding noises up to 40dB.

The Nothing Ear 2 feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and they support the new LHDC 5.0 codec. They also support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earpieces have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case has an IP55 rated build. Nothing Ear 2 can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via the Nothing X app.