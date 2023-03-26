One hurt as Coast Guard helicopter skids off the runway at Kochi airport

After being closed for two hours as a result of a Sunday accident involving a Coast Guard helicopter, the runway at Nedumbassery airport was reopened.

The Advanced Light Helicopter ‘Dhruv’ of the Coast Guard was getting ready for a training flight when it plummeted from a height of 150 feet just after takeoff and skidded off the runway.

5 metres from the main runway, the helicopter fell. Around 12.25 pm, the incident took place at the southern end of the airfield, close to the Coast Guard Air Station.

There were three persons onboard the helicopter, and Pilot Sunil Lotla was one of them who was hurt. He received immediate medical attention and was taken to a hospital.

Flight operations only resumed once safety checks were finished and the helicopter was successfully relocated away from the scene of the accident.

For two hours, there were no flights. The airport in Thiruvananthapuram received two international flights that were originally scheduled to land in Kochi.

The helicopter crashed, it was earlier reported. Now, it is believed that the helicopter’s fall was caused by striking both sides of the runway while it was being launched.