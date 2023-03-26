Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio, describing himself as a ‘Dis’Qualified Member of Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio to ‘Dis’Qualified MP’ on Sunday after being disqualified as a Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha earlier this week. Gandhi was banned on Thursday after being found guilty of slander in a Surat court (March 23). The case related to his 2019 remark about thieves with the surname Modi. On Sunday (March 26), the Congress will perform a day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ across the country in solidarity of Gandhi. This Satyagraha is just for today, said party president Mallikarjun Kharge at Rajghat in New Delhi. Such Satyagrahas would be done across the country… Rahul Gandhi is fighting for ordinary people. Rahul Gandhi made the statement (Modi surname) in Karnataka, but the case was shifted to Gujarat. The BJP lacked the authority to launch the defamation case in Karnataka.