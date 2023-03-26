SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR turns one

The Indian film ‘RRR’, directed by SS Rajamouli, has completed one year of shooting. The film, which is a period action drama, features a star-studded cast that includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya, who is also part of the film’s production team, took to social media to express his gratitude to the cast and crew for their hard work and dedication over the past year. He also shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set.

Karthikeya’s note thanked the cast and crew for their passion and commitment to the project, and he expressed his excitement for audiences to see the final product. He also shared that he will ‘forever cherish’ the memories and experiences of working on the film.

The film, which is set in the 1920s, tells the story of two Indian freedom fighters who come together to fight against the British Raj. The film has been highly anticipated by fans of Rajamouli, who is known for directing blockbuster hits such as ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Magadheera’.

The shooting for ‘RRR’ was initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in October 2020. The film’s release was also postponed from its original release date in July 2020 and is now expected to hit theatres on October 13, 2021.

In conclusion, the completion of shooting for ‘RRR’ marks a significant milestone for the film’s cast and crew, who have worked hard to bring Rajamouli’s vision to life. With its star-studded cast and highly anticipated storyline, the film is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.