Supporters of Khalistan attempt to stir violence at the Indian consulate in Washington

A group of Khalistan supporters assembled in front of the Indian Embassy here, and many of their speakers attempted to encourage violence, but prompt intervention by the US Secret Service and local police averted a recurrence of vandalism at the mission in London and San Francisco.

Separatist Sikhs gathering in front of the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC on Saturday used foul language and openly threatened Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. During the time of the protest, the Ambassador was not in the embassy. Some of the speakers were spotted urging other protesters to use violence and destroy the windows and glass of the building across the street. Most of the protestors were seen in their statements attempting to encourage violence not just in India but also here, including physical destruction to Indian Embassy property. Realizing that things were about to spiral out of hand, the Secret Service and local police promptly dispatched reinforcements, and at least three police vehicles were stationed in front of the Embassy.