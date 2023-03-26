The Hunger Games prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ to release in theatres on November 17

Lionsgate has announced that ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ a prequel to ‘The Hunger Games,’ will be released in theaters on November 17. The movie is based on the 2020 book of the same name by Suzanne Collins, and the studio has also shared a poster of the film.

The announcement was accompanied by a tweet from the studio thanking fans and promising exclusive content from the film.

Fans have expressed their excitement for the movie on social media, with many praising the book as the strongest in the series.

The film is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars an ensemble cast, including Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Shcaefer, Josh Andres Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

The story follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), who is fighting to save his failing family in a post-war Capitol. The film is set decades before the events of the original ‘Hunger Games’ series and explores the dystopian world of the districts during the 10th Hunger Games.

The film’s synopsis suggests that Snow will be battling his instincts for both good and evil as he tries to survive and determine if he will ultimately become a ‘songbird’ or a ‘snake.’ In addition to the main cast, the film also features several other actors in supporting roles.

Overall, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the film, which promises to be a thrilling addition to the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise.