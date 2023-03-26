Ukrainian President says that Kyiv cannot start a counter-offensive until Western allies send more military support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that his country is unable to launch a counter-offensive against Russian-backed separatists without receiving more weapons from its international partners.

Zelensky made the comments during a visit to the frontline in eastern Ukraine, where fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists has escalated in recent weeks.

The Ukrainian military has been requesting more military aid from Western countries to help counter the separatist forces. However, some Western countries, such as Germany, have been hesitant to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons for fear of escalating the conflict further.

Zelensky argued that without more weapons, Ukraine is at a significant disadvantage in the conflict. He stressed the need for Ukraine’s international partners to support the country’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 13,000 people and has displaced millions.

In recent weeks, there has been an uptick in violence in the region, with both sides accusing the other of violating a ceasefire agreement. The situation has raised concerns about the potential for a wider conflict between Ukraine and Russia.