2008 Bengaluru blasts: SC questions why Madani shouldn’t be allowed to return to Kerala if the trial is finished

As it evaluated Abdul Nasser Madani’s request to have his bail restrictions relaxed, the Supreme Court on Monday took note of his protracted imprisonment in a jail in Bengaluru.

The highest court questioned the attorney for the Karnataka Government why Abdul Nasser Madani, the main defendant in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb attack case, couldn’t be permitted to return to his native state of Kerala once the trial was completed.

There were only remaining closing arguments in the trial, thus the bench presided over by Justice Ajay Rastogi questioned if Madani needed to stay in Bengaluru.

The court also noted that Madani has up to this moment not broken any bail requirements.

The Supreme Court stated that if the trial is concluded and the bail conditions have not been broken, it will be necessary to grant Madani’s request to be let to go back to Kerala.

The Supreme Court postponed Madani’s appeal till April 13 in the meanwhile, granting the Karnataka Government’s request for additional time to respond.

Madani’s Plea

Madani’s petition asking for a lowering of his bail requirements stated that his health has gotten worse, he has memory loss, partial eyesight impairment, and that he should be permitted to return to Kerala for treatment and stay there.

The court was informed by Madani’s attorney that the trial was taking too long. A similar motion from Madani was denied by the Supreme Court in 2021 on the grounds that the trial was still ongoing.

Government of Karnataka’s position

The Karnataka Government argued before the Supreme Court that Madani’s bail conditions shouldn’t be relaxed. The government’s legal representative contended that there’s a chance Madani would engage in terrorism if he’s permitted to return.

Explosions in Bengaluru

On July 25, 2008, a string of nine bombs detonated in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, leaving three people dead and 20 injured.

The Bangalore City Police claims that timer-activated low-intensity crude bombs were to blame for the explosions.