At Irinjalakuda Town Hall, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tribute to Innocent

At the Irinjalakuda Municipal Town Hall on Monday night, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid respect to the actor Innocent. After being housed in Kochi’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium for public viewing in the morning, the actor-turned-politician’s lifeless remains were transported to the Irinjalakuda Town Hall in the afternoon. Edavela Babu, the general secretary of the Association of the Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), as well as other members Dileep, Siddique, and Babu Raj, escorted the actor’s mortal remains in the cortege on the trip to Irinjalakuda.

Innocent’s producer Ouseppachan Valakuzhy, who worked with him on movies like ‘Ramji Rao Speaking,’ also paid the actor his final respects.

On Monday morning, the actor’s body was first detained at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium till 11 a.m.