Congress members protest Rahul’s disqualification by donning black clothing

Congress members showed up at Parliament on Monday wearing all black in protest of Rahul Gandhi being expelled from the Lok Sabha.

Along with the Congress MPs, several opposition leaders also wore black.

In the meantime, opposition lawmakers discussed a common strategy in the House after attending a meeting organised by opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day in his chamber.

The opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha sought a suspension of business notice on the Hindenburg issue and misuse of inquiry agencies against political leaders. The Congress MPs moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

Manish Tewari, a member of the Congress, moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday, requesting that the House pause Zero Hour and other daily business in order to debate Shri Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

‘The removal of Shri Rahul Gandhi from the House was a hurried and incorrect judgement that was not in accordance with the Indian Constitution’s provisions.’

According to Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution, a person who is disqualified by or under any law passed by Parliament is ineligible to be selected as, and to serve as, a member of either House of Parliament.

According to Article 103(1), it is up to the President of India to decide whether or not to disqualify a member. Additionally, Article 103(2) stipulates that the Election Commission of India must be consulted before the President makes a judgement to disqualify someone.