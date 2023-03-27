Farewell to Mollywood’s king of laughter: Body taken to Kaloor Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium for public homage

Kochi: The mortal body of Innocent, one of the most popular actors of the Malayalam film industry who died on Sunday night, has been taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Kadavanthara in Kochi on Monday morning for the public to pay homage. The body will be kept there from 8 am to 11 am, for about three hours.

From the stadium, his body will be taken to his native place in Irinjalakuda and will be kept at the Town Hall around noon. Friends and close relatives will have a last glimpse of their beloved leader. By evening, the body will reach his residence from where the funeral will be held at 10 am at St Thomas Cathedral, Irinjalakuda on Tuesday.

People from different walks of life have been arriving at the stadium to pay last respects to the veteran actor, who passed away on Sunday night. Actors Lal, Jayasurya, Harishree Ashokan, Sai Kumar and Bindu Panicker are among the celebrities from Mollywood who arrived at the stadium to pay their tribute to the actor. Singer M G Sreekumar, film directors Kamal, Madhupal and B Unnikrishnan along with screenwriter S N Swamy have also arrived at the stadium. Actors Mammootty, Babu Antony and Dileep had arrived at the hospital to pay their tribute on hearing about the actor’s death. Jayaram, who also shared a close rapport with Innocent, was present at the hospital since Sunday morning.

Actor Innocent was admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi last week, after he developed uneasiness and breathing difficulty. He had battled cancer for sometime and had made an incredible comeback to films and politics, after successfully fighting the disease. However, he had started showing signs of weakness for some weeks nows. As the news of his death spread, social media was flooded with messages from people from all walks of life, including prominent actors and politicians, expressing their condolences and grief. He is survived by his wife Alice, and son, Sonnet.