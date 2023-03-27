Malayalam cinema’s iconic pair Lalitha and Innocent pass away just one year apart: 5 finest roles

The perhaps greatest on-screen couple in Malayalam film history passed away in a little more than a year.

The legendary Innocent and the enduring KPAC Lalitha both passed away on March 26, 2023, and February 22, 2022, respectively.

Innocent once remarked that Lalitha brought out the best in him because of their on-screen chemistry.

They have a very consistent but never boring mix. Lalitha responded to a question regarding their well-known on-screen couple in 2014 by stating: ‘Innocent arrives to the sets assuming he would have Kavya Madhavan or any young lady as co-star. And then he’ll realise I’m his co-star. He had high expectations for Priyadarshan’s ‘Aamayum Muyalum.’ I was there once more, waiting for him.

We have developed five of their well-liked ones. Naturally, it’s unfair to their countless other combo parts, but here are the well-known five!

Manichithrathazhu

Innocent as Unnithan

Lalitha as Bhasura

In the film, Innocent and Lalitha portrayed a husband and wife. You’ll cry out in laughter as you see the scenes of the couple who follow the astrologer’s advice. Unnithan being forced to wear an amulet by Bhasura is one of the comic situations that audiences enjoy the most.

Kottayam Kunjachan

Innocent as Koonammoochi Mikhael

Lalitha as Aleyamma

Mikhael is a quiet, devout man who accepts even severe injustices with a shrug, believing that God intended it.

In comparison, Aleyamma is tyrannical. She dislikes how soft-spoken her spouse is. Despite the fact that the two have played husband and wife, Kottayam Kunjachan was special.

Godfather

Innocent as Swaminathan

Lalitha as Kochammini

The funny scenes that ensue when Swaminathan’s brother and friend find out about the marriage in secret and marry Kochammini are what make the story so well-known. The two’s conversations are timeless as well.

When Swaminathan’s younger brother Ramabhadran blackmails him for getting married to Malu, the plot thickens.

Sasneham

Innocent as Eenashu

Lalitha as Rosie

If you haven’t already, you must see this classic family drama from Sathyan Anthikad to see the opposing effects Eenashu and Rosie have on an interfaith couple.

The script for the movie, which also stars Shobana and Balachandran Menon among others, was written by Lohithadas. Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie were developed.

Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu

Innocent as Panicker

Lalitha as Bhagiradhi

What a powerful combo. husband and wife once more. A jeweller who is hopelessly in love with their daughter Snehalatha is duped by the local astrologer Panicker and his ambitious wife Bhagiradhi. A masterwork by the team of Anthikad and Raghunath Paleri.