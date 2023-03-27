Market capitalization 5 of top-10 companies fall by Rs 86,447 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (M-cap) of 5 of top-10 companies fall by Rs 86,447.12 crore in last week. The top losers were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC Bank State Bank of India. The top gainers were ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 462.8 points or 0.79%.

The market capitalisation (M-cap) of Infosys tumbled by Rs 25,217.2 crore to Rs 5,72,687.97 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India fell Rs 21,062.08 crore to Rs 4,51,228.38 crore, and that of TCS tanked Rs 21,039.55 crore to Rs 11,42,154.59 crore. The M-cap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 13,226.53 crore to Rs 14,90,775.40 crore, and HDFC Bank dipped Rs 5,901.76 crore to Rs 8,71,416.33 crore.

The M-cap of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 10,905.18 crore to Rs 5,94,888.25 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever surged Rs 7,542.19 crore to Rs 5,82,816.11 crore, and ITC climbed Rs 3,664.01 crore to Rs 4,70,360.22 crore. Bharti Airtel’s mcap jumped Rs 2,787.57 crore to Rs 4,24,964.64 crore, and that of HDFC advanced Rs 384.89 crore to Rs 4,69,845.34 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most valued firms chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.