Rahul Gandhi receives notice to vacate government bungalow within a month

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress has been asked to leave his home on Tughlaq Lane, which he has lived in since 2004. He received the eviction notice from the Lok Sabha housing panel two days after being barred from the legislature due to the two-year prison sentence he received in a defamation case from a Gujarat court. Congress claims that Mr. Gandhi would appeal the Gujarat court’s ruling, but Mr. Gandhi’s team claims they have not received the notice. He had 30 days to submit an appeal.

Dr. Naseer Hussain, a Congress MP and the party’s national spokesperson, claimed that the BJP’s actions were predictable because it is engaged in a witch hunt. ‘To stifle the dissenting voices, they employ a variety of strategies. This is nothing new, but they have successfully removed one of our key leaders from the legislature by dishonest means,’ he told NDTV.

Although sources noted that Mr. Gandhi is entitled to government-provided housing as a recipient of ‘Z-Plus’ security, the eviction may only be a formality.

‘One must realise that he is a unique protectee. He will need some time before he can find a place to stay. Only time will tell if he will write to them or not, or what will happen’ said Dr Hussain.