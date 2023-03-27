Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday. The heavy buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank as well as positive sentiments in the US market supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex climbed 137.55 points to 57,664.65 points in early trade. NSE Nifty advanced 46.05 points to 16,991.10 points. Top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank. Top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, AXIS Bank and ICICI Bank.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were opened lower while Japan opened higher. The US markets ended higher on Friday.

BSE benchmark declined 398.18 points or 0.69% to finish at 57,527.10 points on Friday. The Nifty fell 131.85 points or 0.77% to end at 16,945.05 points.