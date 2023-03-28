Abdul Razzaq Points Out Area Where Kohli is ‘Way Better’ in Comparison to Babar

The comparison between two of the finest batters of this generation, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, has been ongoing for some time. Although Kohli has been at the top of his game for a long time, Babar has shown great promise in the early stages of his career, and is destined to be considered among the greats. However, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that Babar still has some catching up to do in one particular area where Kohli excels: fitness.

In an interview with the Times of India, Razzaq praised Kohli, calling him “an outstanding and fantastic player.” He also noted that Kohli’s fitness is world-class, which is where he has an edge over Babar. “Babar Azam’s fitness is not like that of Virat Kohli’s. Babar needs to work more on his fitness,” he said. Despite this, Razzaq acknowledged that Babar is Pakistan’s number one player and the world number one batter in ODIs.

Razzaq went on to emphasize that people should avoid making such comparisons between players, as both Kohli and Babar are excellent in their own way. “We don’t need to compare them. It’s like asking, who is better – Kapil Dev or Imran Khan? These comparisons are not good. Kohli is a good player in India. Similarly, Babar Azam is a good player in Pakistan. Kohli is a world-class player, Babar is too. But Kohli’s fitness is way better than Babar’s,” he opined.