BJP MP takes a dig at Gandhis, says person born to foreign mothers can never…

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal sparked controversy with a personal attack on the Gandhi family over Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments on the Modi surname. Jaiswal claimed, ‘A person born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot,’ and cited Chanakya’s words from 2,000 years ago to support his statement. Other BJP MPs, including Pragya Singh Thakur, have made similar remarks about Rahul Gandhi’s nationality. Jaiswal also accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting India abroad and referred to him as a ‘habitual offender’. BJP MPs held a protest demonstration at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, demanding that Rahul Gandhi apologise for insulting Other Backward Classes (OBC). Union Minister Smriti Irani also criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of cowardice and political arrogance.

The BJP plans to launch an OBC campaign called ‘Ghar Ghar Chalo, Gaon Gaon Chalo’ from April 6th to April 14th and will compare the BJP’s and Congress’s efforts for the OBC community. OBC MPs will have dinner and discussion with JP Nadda tomorrow in Delhi. The Opposition parties recently marched against the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.