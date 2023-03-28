Britain’s Challenger tanks arrives in Ukraine

Reports suggest that the Challenger tanks from Britain have arrived in Ukraine. Iryna Zolotar, spokesperson for Ukraine’s defence ministry, confirmed their arrival, but did not provide any further details. These tanks are expected to be part of Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russia, which has been declared an aggressor. The Challenger 2 tanks use depleted uranium shells as ammunition, which has raised concerns from Russian President Vladimir Putin who warned that Moscow would react if Britain goes ahead with the promise to deliver the armour-piercing ammunition.

On Monday, Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, inspected a ‘new addition’ to the country’s forces, which reportedly included the Challenger tanks as well as Germany’s Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Cougar armoured trucks, and Stryker armoured personnel carriers from the United States. Reznikov praised Britain’s Challengers, calling them works of ‘military art’ and highlighting that a year ago, no one would have thought that the support from their partners would be so strong.

The United Kingdom announced that Ukrainian troops have completed training on the UK-donated Challenger tanks and are ready to be deployed on the front lines. The British Ministry of Defence stated that Ukrainian tank crews have returned home after completing their training on how to command, drive, and effectively identify and engage targets.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace expressed admiration for the determination of the Ukrainian soldiers who completed their training on British soil and acknowledged the risk they face as they return to their homeland better equipped. He pledged continued support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Overall, the arrival of the Challenger tanks from the UK and other military support from Germany and the United States is a significant boost for Ukraine’s military capabilities against Russia’s aggression. However, it also increases the risk of further escalation in the ongoing conflict.