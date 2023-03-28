Cochin Shipyard Limited begins the construction of six multi-purpose vessels for German client HS Schiffahrts group

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a government-run shipbuilding company in India, has begun constructing six multi-purpose vessels for HS Schiffahrts group, its German client.

A ‘steel cutting’ ceremony was held on Monday at CSL to mark the beginning of the construction of HS Eco freighter 7,000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels. CSL has received orders to build a total of eight vessels for the German firm.

Steel cutting is the first step of the shipbuilding process where a laser cutter is used to cut the steel sheet that ends up on the vessel’s hull. This move marks CSL’s entry into the European shortsea shipping market, where these vessels are an essential part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the south Mediterranean ports.

According to CSL, the Ice Class Vessels measure 110 metres in length, 16.5 metres in breadth and have the capacity to carry project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargo, timber, paper, and bulk cargoes, among other things. These vessels are capable of worldwide service trade, with a carrying capacity of 7,000 tons.

The vessels will be built under DNV Classification with the flag of Portugal, meeting all the latest safety, quality, energy efficiency and performance requirements.

The ceremony was attended by Heino Schepers and Hans-Bernd Schepers, Managing Directors of HS Schiffahrts Group, along with Madhu S Nair, CMD of CSL, and other senior officials. CSL said that this foreign order demonstrates its expertise and capabilities in building high-quality vessels for clients worldwide.

CSL has been involved in shipbuilding on an international level for over twenty years and has delivered vessels to Norway, the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the Middle East.