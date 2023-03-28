Govt urges telcos to take precautions when installing 5G towers near airports

On Monday, the Indian government advised telecom service providers to take measures to minimize the interference of 5G services in aircraft operations. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, V K Singh told the Rajya Sabha that while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not conducted a study on the potential effect of 5G signals on safe civil aircraft operations, it has reviewed the studies and actions taken by other countries during the launch of 5G.

The review has shown that there may be a likelihood of interference in the functioning of radio altimeters installed on aircraft due to C-band 5G signals which can lead to unsafe aircraft operations.

Based on the technical inputs received from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the minister said that there may be a possibility of interference with aircraft radio altimeters which may affect safe aircraft operations.

In order to minimize the interference, the Telecom Service Providers (TSP) have been advised to take various measures while placing 5G towers in the vicinity of airports. These measures include establishing safety and buffer zones, restricting power levels of C-Band 5G transmissions around the airports, and ensuring the tilt of 5G base stations to an extent such that the 5G emissions do not interfere with radio altimeters.