President Droupadi Murmu visited the famed Belur Math

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday visited the famed Belur Math, global headquarters of the Ramakrishna mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda in the late 19th century. Swami Suvirandaji Maharaj, the Mission’s general secretary, welcomed Murmu. She is scheduled to visit Swami Vivekananda’s room in the compound as well as the Math’s main temple. The Math complex’s temple architecture is notable for fusing Hindu, Islamic, Christian, and Buddhist art and motifs, and on most days, it attracts thousands of tourists from all over the nation and the world. But, because to the President’s security, TheMath will be closed to all other visitors on Tuesday until 10 am.

Later in the day, the President will also travel to Santiniketan to attend the Visva-Bharati university’s annual convocation, which was established by Nobel Prize-winning poet Rabindra Nath Tagore. On Monday, Murmu arrived in Kolkata and went to Netaji Bhavan, the home of Subhas Chandra Bose, a legendary figure in the Indian freedom movement. She also visited Jorasanko, the Tagore family’s home.