Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi’s political frustration and venom against PM an insult to the nation

The BJP launched a fresh attack on Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, accusing the Congress leader of refusing to apologise to the OBC community for his ‘Modi surname’ remark. BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said that Gandhi’s comments were ‘indecent’ and another example of the Gandhi family’s political arrogance. Irani alleged that Gandhi was trying to ‘rip’ apart the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he will not succeed as the people of the country are with the prime minister. Regarding the notice to vacate Gandhi’s official bungalow, Irani said that the property belonged to the people, not to him. Gandhi had been served the notice following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case last week over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. Irani pointed out that in an interview to a magazine in 2019, Gandhi had claimed that Modi’s greatest strength was his image and that he would ‘rip his image apart’.

Irani accused Gandhi of political frustration, saying that his promise could not fructify and therefore, he continues with his tirade against Modi. She also claimed that the ‘venom’ that the Congress leader has been spewing against the prime minister in his ‘political frustration’ has now turned into an insult to the country. Irani hoped that the external affairs ministry would respond appropriately to the statement of US State Department Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel, who said that Washington is watching Gandhi’s court case.

Irani, who defeated Gandhi in the Congress bastion of Amethi in the 2019 parliamentary polls, also highlighted that the bungalow was in the capital of India and belonged to the taxpayers. Gandhi had also contested the polls from Wayanad in Kerala and won. Until his conviction, he represented Wayanad in Lok Sabha.