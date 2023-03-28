Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on March 28. BSE Sensex was down 40.14 points or 0.07% at 57,613.72. NSE Nifty was down 34 points or 0.20% at 16,951.70. About 1020 shares advanced, 2438 shares declined, and 97 shares remained unchanged in the Indian equity market. Except metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with IT, auto, power, realty and oil & gas down 0.8-1%. The BSE midcap index declined 0.4% and the smallcap index fell 0.8%.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, UPL, Power Grid Corporation, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and HDFC Bank. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp.