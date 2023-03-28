Supreme Court orders Gujarat to respond to ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt’s petition

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the Gujarat government to file its response to a petition filed by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking additional evidence to support his appeal in the Gujarat High Court against his conviction in a 1990 custodial death case.

Bhatt has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging his conviction in the death of Prabhudas Vaishnani, who was apprehended by Jamnagar police following a communal riot. The Supreme Court ordered the state government to file its response by April 11 and scheduled the case for hearing on April 18.

In August 2022, Bhatt had withdrawn his plea in the apex court seeking suspension of his life sentence in the 30-year-old custodial death case. The high court had previously refused to suspend Bhatt’s sentence, citing his lack of respect for the courts and his deliberate attempt to abuse the legal system. In the case, he was sentenced to life in prison in June 2019.