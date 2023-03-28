The Madras High Court dismisses the OPS Challenge, huge victory for Team EPS

In a major victory for team EPS (AIADMK interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami), the Madras High Court today dismissed rival leader O Panneerselvan’s (OPS) challenge to his expulsion from the party and his elevation to the party’s powerful General Secretary post. Soon after, the AIADMK formally named EPS as General Secretary. Celebrations erupted at the party’s headquarters following the conclusion of the protracted leadership election drama. Team OPS is now likely to file an appeal before a two-judge panel. The Madras High Court was hearing a slew of petitions challenging the AIADMK’s general council’s appointment of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami as interim general secretary in July last year.The resolutions were passed, and the party’s bylaws were amended. The Supreme Court recently upheld the July 11 general council as legal, but left the legality of the resolutions to the Madras High Court. Post a commentEPS filed a nomination for the party’s General Secretary position on Saturday, which O Panneerselvan slammed as a “pickpocket-like” approach, alleging that due party process was not followed.