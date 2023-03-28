Unlimited Internet with Rs.198

Reliance Jio said good news in the background of IPL starting in a few days. Brandband has introduced a new ‘backup’ plan for users. If you recharge with Rs.198 in this broadband plan, you can get unlimited data at a speed of 10 Mbps throughout the month. In addition, Rs.21-Rs. 152 and can increase the speed from 30 to 100Mbps for 1 to 7 days. Those who want 5 months connection will have to recharge with Rs.1490.

JioFiber’s new strategy allows existing customers to receive a speed boost for a limited time. It also has deals for non-JioFiber users who can get a new connection as a ‘back-up’ internet connection to help with streaming high-data-consuming content like live sports. Non-JioFiber users who are new to the service can utilise this connection as a “backup” to their primary broadband connection. The Jio Fiber Backup link will be available on March 30, one day before the start of the IPL. Jio released certain pre-paid plans with 3GB daily data allotment last week, ahead of the commencement of this year’s IPL.