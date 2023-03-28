Wave of protests in parts of Kolkata after the body of a 7-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a sack

Two days after the body of a seven-year-old girl, allegedly abducted and murdered in the name of human sacrifice by her neighbour Alok Kumar in Kolkata’s Tiljala area, was discovered stuffed inside a sack at the accused’s flat, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo moto cognizance of the case and written to the West Bengal DGP, requesting a detailed report within 48 hours.

The development comes after residents across the city continued to protest the murder of a minor girl. Residents also vandalised several vehicles, accusing police of “delay” in finding the missing girl. Three people were arrested, including a woman, for their involvement in the vandalism.

The arrested 32-year-old accused later confessed to killing the minor on the advice of a tantrik. According to the police, the minor suffered a head injury from a hammer. She also had wounds on her private parts.