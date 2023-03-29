Afghan refugees in the UK after fleeing from Kabul following the Taliban takeover at risk of homelessness

Between 8,000 and 9,000 Afghan refugees who fled from Kabul following the Taliban takeover in 2021 are currently staying in hotels in the UK. However, under the British government’s new plans, they are at risk of homelessness, according to humanitarian groups.

The government plans to move them out of temporary hotel accommodation and into permanent homes on the condition that they accept the first offer made to them. The government has said that Afghans living in temporary bridging accommodation in the UK under the two settlement schemes will be given additional support to find settled accommodation after 18 months in hotels.

Veterans’ affairs minister Johnny Mercer told MPs that the current situation is unsustainable and needs to change, referring to the temporary hotel accommodation, which was never designed to be a permanent solution. Mercer said that those in hotels will begin receiving letters in April saying that they have three months to find settled accommodation, and the government will provide extra support, advising them on how to rent in the private sector and find jobs.

However, the veterans’ affairs minister has also said that those who do not accept the first offer will not be offered a second alternative. This has sparked concerns that many refugees, half of whom are children, could end up homeless.

The chief executive of the Refugee Council, Enver Solomon, said that the government’s plan is deeply concerning and could lead to refugees who fled the Taliban in Afghanistan being left homeless and destitute on the streets of Britain.

Solomon criticized the government’s mismanagement and failure to work successfully in partnership with local councils and other agencies to find homes for thousands of refugees. He added that expecting to suddenly move them by putting pressure on Afghan families risks causing great misery and anxiety for those who have already experienced trauma and upheaval.

Downing Street has insisted that refugees will not be forced onto the streets and that the government has made a large commitment to supporting them and helping them make a new life in the UK.