Argentina’s Big Win: Messi Scores 100th Goal

On Tuesday, Lionel Messi made history by scoring his 100th international goal for Argentina in a 7-0 friendly victory against Curacao. The Argentine forward scored a hat-trick in the game, beginning with his opening goal in the 20th minute. Messi was set up by Giovani Lo Celso and slotted home a low shot in the centre of the box. Nicolas Gonzalez soon doubled Argentina’s lead with a header past the Curacao goalkeeper, before Messi added a second goal with his trademark curling shot in the 33rd minute.

Messi then assisted Enzo Fernandez for Argentina’s fourth goal, before completing his hat-trick with a simple finish in the 37th minute. The Argentine superstar’s performance was complemented by substitute Angel Di Maria, who scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute. Gonzalo Montiel, who had previously scored the winning penalty in the 2018 World Cup final against France, sealed the rout three minutes before full-time. With this performance, Messi has proven once again why he is considered one of the greatest football players of all time.