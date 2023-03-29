Changanassery Municipality’s Ramzan siren draws criticism from right-wing groups

The Changanassery Municipality’s decision to sound a siren at 6.39 pm to mark the end of Ramzan fast has become a point of contention. On March 26, the municipality did not sound the siren, citing the sudden and unexpected wave of online hate campaigns against the civic body for giving the alert. The decision received criticism from right-wing groups, with an anchor of a popular online news channel saying, ‘This is the job of Islamic religious leaders, not the municipality’s’. The anchor described the municipality’s decision as ‘brazen communalism’ and ‘the most telling example of pseudo-secularism’.

However, the municipality quickly resumed the siren wail on March 27 with the support of the CPM and Kerala Congress (Mani), despite opposition from the three BJP councillors. Although determined to sound it daily, the siren alert seems tentative for the moment due to the controversy surrounding it.

In another development, a Christian organisation, Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA), has moved the High Court against the municipality’s decision. It is worth noting that this CASA should not be confused with the Christian relief organisation, Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA).