Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the commodity market. The price of yellow metal gained after three days. In the last three days, the precious metal suffered a loss of Rs 400 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,760, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,950 per 10 gram, up by Rs 92 or 0.16%. Silver futures were down by Rs 106 or 0.15% at Rs 70,478 per kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.37% at $1,966.50 per ounce and spot silver down by 0.16% at $23.37 per ounce.