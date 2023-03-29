Death of an IIT Bombay student: Note naming a hostel mate recovered

An official said on Monday that the Mumbai police special investigation team (SIT) investigating the death of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay student Darshan Solanki recovered a note that mentions the name of his hostel mate. He added that the alleged suicide note, written on a piece of paper, was recovered from Solanki’s hostel room a few days ago. Solanki, a resident of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, allegedly committed suicide on February 12 by jumping from the hostel’s seventh floor.

According to the official, the note mentions harassment perpetrated by the named engineering student. According to the note, this student lives on the same floor as Solanki and allegedly threatened Solanki after a disagreement. He also stated that the process of registering an abetment of suicide case was in the works. Solanki’s parents and some student organizations claimed that his death was the result of caste discrimination. To investigate the case, the Maharashtra government formed a SIT led by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam.