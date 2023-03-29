EC schedules Karnataka Assembly Elections on May 10

On May 10, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election will be held, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday. The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency bypoll was not included in the announcement.

As per Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission is responsible for holding byelections within six months of a vacancy in Parliament or state legislatures, provided that the remaining term is one year or more.

The election outcome in Karnataka is expected to have a nationwide impact, with the BJP seeking to expand its base beyond its traditional vote bank strongholds. The Karnataka Legislative Assembly comprises 224 members, and its term will end on May 24, 2023. Currently, the BJP holds 118 seats, while the Congress and JDS hold 72 and 32 seats, respectively. In the state, where regional and caste equations play a significant role in determining votes, a tough competition is expected.

The ruling BJP is optimistic that it will win at least 150 of the 224 seats, while the Congress has declared 124 candidates and the JDS has announced 93. All of the prominent Congress leaders in the state are included in the first list of candidates.

