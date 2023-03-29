Evaluation of Kerala SSLC exams to commence on April 3, as exams come to an end today

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has successfully conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exams, which began on March 9. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examinations, with 2,960 examination centers across Kerala. Of the total number of students, 4,19,362 were regular students, while 192 were private students. Out of these students, 2,13,801 were boys and 2,00,561 were girls.

The evaluation of answer papers will take place in 70 camps across Kerala by 18,000 teachers. This process is scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 24. As per the report, the results of the SSLC exams will be announced in the second week of May.

·