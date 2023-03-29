Gulf country lifts Covid-19 restrictions on travelers from these countries

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Qatar lifted all Covid-19 restrictions imposed on travelers from China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The ministry informed that travelers coming to Qatar from these countries are no longer required to present a negative pre-travel Covid-19 PCR test result. This decision will take effect from Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The decision comes after an improved COVID-19 status in this region and at the global level.