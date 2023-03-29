Indian Railways announces special train connecting these states: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to operate special trains connecting Bihar and Telangana. The national transporter will operate special trains between Patna and Secunderabad/Hyderabad. This special train will have stops at Gaya, Koderma, Bokaro, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Raipur and Nagpur.

The train schedule for those travelling between Bihar and Telangana are as follows:

Train number 03253 Patna-Secunderabad special train will run twice a week, from April 8 to June 28 on Mondays and Wednesdays. It will make 26 trips. This special train will leave Patna Junction at 03:00 pm and reach Secunderabad at 03:30 am on the third day. On its return journey, this special train will make 13 trips from Hyderabad and 13 trips from Secunderabad.

Train number 07255 Hyderabad-Patna special train will leave Hyderabad at 10:50 pm on Wednesdays from April 5 to June 28 and will reach Patna Junction on Fridays at 11:30 am. Train number 07256 Secunderabad-Patna special will leave Secunderabad at 09:00 pm on Fridays, starting April 7 to June 30 and reach Patna Junction at 09:30 am on Sundays.