Indian Railways to operate Vande Bharat Express connecting these cities from April 1

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Indian Railways will start operating Vande Bharat train connecting Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh with New Delhi. The service will begin from April 1. This will be the 11th Vande Bharat Express train and also the first for the Western Central Railway (WCR) zone.

The train will cover a distance of 709 kilometres via Agra Cantt Station in 7 hours and 50 minutes. This express train will run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph over the Palwal-Agra section, 130 kmph between Agra and Lalitpur section and 120 kmph between the Lalitpur and Bina section of the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

According to the proposed schedule, the train is scheduled to depart the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station at 5:55 am and will reach Agra Cantt Railway Station at 11:40 am, where it will have a five-minute halt. It is said to reach the New Delhi railway station at 1:45 pm. The train will depart from New Delhi at 2:45 pm and reach Agra Cantt at 4:45 pm. It will reach the Rani Kamlapati railway station at 10:45 pm.

The schedule and fare chart is yet to get final approval from the Indian Railways.

At present, ten Vande Bharat trains are operating across the country. They are the following: New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam routes.