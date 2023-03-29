IndiGo launches new domestic flight service

Mumbai: IndiGo has launched a new flight from Uttarakhand’s Pantnagar airport to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The flight will take off from Pantnagar at 12:15 PM and arrive in Jaipur at 1:40 PM. IndiGo will use an ATR-76 aircraft for the servide. The aircraft comes with a capacity of 76 seats. The airline has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 3500, subject to dynamic pricing.

Earlier the air carrier launched flights connecting Patna in Bihar with Deoghar in Jharkhand.The airline will operate flight between Patna and Deoghar on days like Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Flight 6E-7944/7945 will reach Patna airport at 12.15 pm and depart for Deoghar at 12.35 pm. A one-way journey will only take one hour.