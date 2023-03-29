Police Pursuit in Punjab Following Delhi’s Amritpal Singh’s Unidentified CCTV Footage Appearance

On Tuesday, a new video of Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan preacher, and his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media, even as the Punjab police launched a massive operation to locate the fugitive preacher in Hoshiarpur.

The undated CCTV footage, which is said to be from a market in Delhi, showed Amritpal Singh walking down a street without a turban, wearing a mask and dark glasses. Behind him, Papalpreet Singh was seen walking with a bag. There has been no official statement from the Punjab police regarding the new footage.

The police operation began about three weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man, leaving six police personnel injured. The Punjab police have arrested or detained several of Amritpal Singh’s associates under criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempted murder and attack on police personnel, and obstructing public servants from carrying out their duty. The National Security Act has been invoked against some of them.

On Sunday, the Punjab police announced that they had released 197 people out of 353 who had been taken into preventive custody on the apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of law and order.