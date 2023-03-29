Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on March 29. BSE Sensex settled at 57,960.09, up 346.37 points or 0.60%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,080.70 up 129 points or 0.76%. About 2139 shares advanced, 1288 shares declined, and 110 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and HCL Technologies. Top losers in the market UPL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.

Among sectors, auto, FMCG, PSU Bank, capital goods, realty and metal indices up 1-3%. The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices added 1.5% each.