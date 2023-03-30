Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
Get a Taste of the Tropics with These Delicious and Nutritious Jackfruit Smoothie Recipes

Mar 30, 2023, 04:53 pm IST

Here are three different jackfruit smoothie recipes that you can try:

Jackfruit Mango Smoothie
Ingredients:

1 cup chopped jackfruit
1 cup chopped mango
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 tablespoon honey or agave nectar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup ice
Instructions:

Add the chopped jackfruit and mango to a blender.

Pour in the almond milk, honey or agave nectar, and vanilla extract.

Add the ice and blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and enjoy!

Jackfruit Coconut Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped jackfruit
1 cup coconut milk
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon honey or agave nectar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup ice
Instructions:

Add the chopped jackfruit to a blender.

Pour in the coconut milk, Greek yogurt, honey or agave nectar, and vanilla extract.

Add the ice and blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and enjoy!

Jackfruit Banana Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped jackfruit
1 banana
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 tablespoon honey or agave nectar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup ice
Instructions:

Add the chopped jackfruit and banana to a blender.
Pour in the almond milk, honey or agave nectar, and vanilla extract.
Add the ice and blend until smooth.
Pour into a glass and enjoy!

