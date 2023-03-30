Hartal observed by Idukki residents over court’s ruling on ‘Arikomban’

Residents in eight panchayats of Kerala’s Idukki district are currently observing a day-long hartal to protest against the court’s decision to not capture the rogue wild elephant known as ‘Arikomban’. The High Court denied permission to tranquilize and capture the tusker and instead constituted a five-member expert committee to suggest measures to prevent the elephant from posing a threat to the residents in the area. The locals will observe the hartal from 6 am to 6 pm, with a few panchayats, including Rajakkad, Senapati, and Baison Valley, being excluded due to ongoing student examinations.

The team of veterinarians and four ‘kumki’ elephants deployed to capture the tusker will continue their efforts in Idukki until April 5, when the court reconvenes the case. The expert committee will also prepare a report on alternative measures as per the court’s direction within three days.

According to reports from the locals, the wild tusker has already trampled ten people to death and has caused extensive damage to shops and homes in the area. The elephant is known as ‘Arikomban’ or ‘rice tusker’ due to its love for rice.

The protest by the residents highlights their concern for their safety, and their displeasure with the court’s decision. The court’s decision, on the other hand, shows their concern for the welfare of the elephant and their attempt to find alternative measures to avoid capturing the tusker. The situation remains a delicate balance between the safety of the residents and the protection of wildlife.