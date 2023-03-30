‘Kerala Carnival’ among highlights as Kumarakom prepares to host G-20 meet

All arrangements have been completed for the G-20 Sherpas (officers) meet to be held at the exotic destination of Kumarakom in Kottayam district of Kerala during March 30-April 2 and delegates have already started arriving.

The first guests to reach Kumarakom belong to the UN and White House in the US. Sources said that the chief of the National Security Agency is among the team from the US. However, officials did not disclose the identity of the delegates, citing security reasons.

While the main programmes of the meet are scheduled on March 30, 31 and April 1, cultural events and a boat trip are among the engagements planned on April 2. An interaction between the international delegates and student police cadets and presidents of Kumarakom, Aymanam and Vechoor panchayats is also scheduled.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will participate in the meet as a special invitee and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is also likely to attend.

The second phase of the event, a development meet, will take place later from April 6 to 9.

A highlight of the cultural programmes planned for the G-20 meet is an Onam celebration at Coconut Lagoon Resort on April 2. Performance of various traditional art forms presented by film director T K Rajeev Kumar is another attraction. Yet another interesting programme is the creation of floral carpets (‘pookkalam’) by international delegates.

Meanwhile, Kerala’s Responsible Tourism Mission will arrange stalls to familiarize the guests about the state’s crafts such as coir-making, handicrafts and pottery.

Local flavours would dominate the food served to guests. Fruits grown widely in Kerala such as jackfruit, mango, ‘nendran’ banana, papaya, breadfruit and wild jack would be among the main items. Eight varieties of mango have been arranged, including ‘Chandrakaran’ and ‘Kuttiyattoor.’

Abundant supply of tender coconut water and coconut ‘lassi’ also would be ensured. Another beverage to greet guests is a herbal drink made with Ayurvedic medicines which would be served in coconut shells.

Elaborate security measures are in place at Kumarakom for the event and the police personnel involved include six SPs, 20 DySPs, 20 Inspectors and 1,600 other officers. In short, there will be eight police personnel to protect each delegate.

Roads, canals and power supply have been improved in and around Kumarakom. Teams of the Food Safety Department too have launched inspections.

‘Theme-based stages will be arranged from the boat jetty for the performances. Even though innovative experiences would be offered, the traditional structure of the art forms will be retained,’ said Rajeev Kumar.