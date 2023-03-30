Man kills mother-in-law, tries to commit suicide after stabbing wife in TVM

In a shocking incident on Thursday at Aruvikkara, Azhikode in Nedumangad, a man tried to set himself on fire after hacking his mother-in-law to death. The accused, Ali Akbar, also attacked his wife Mumtaz by stabbing her multiple times.

The deceased has been identified as Shahira (67), a resident of Valapetty in Azhikode. Ali Akbar, Shahira’s son-in-law, is in critical condition. The crime occurred at 4:30 am on Thursday.

Mumtaz is a teacher at Nedumangad Government Girls Higher Secondary School. Ali Akbar, an employee at the SAT Hospital, was due to retire from service the following day. The couple faced family problems for the past ten years, but Ali continued to live in the house. Shahira and the couple lived on separate floors in the same house.

‘Ali has a history of mental health issues. We suspect that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital,’ said an officer investigating the case. While Shahira died on the spot, Mumtaz, who sustained severe injuries, and Ali, who suffered burns, were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The couple has a son.